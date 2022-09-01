DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up 1.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNOV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNOV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $39.17.

