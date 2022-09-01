Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
DSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 725,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,959. The firm has a market cap of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
