Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

DSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 725,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,959. The firm has a market cap of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.92%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.