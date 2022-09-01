Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 43,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
