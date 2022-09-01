Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 43,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.