DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 113,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,129 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Insider Transactions at DigitalBridge Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after buying an additional 5,178,180 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.