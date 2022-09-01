Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,607 shares.The stock last traded at $40.56 and had previously closed at $40.67.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $772.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

