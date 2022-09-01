DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.87

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 27345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.