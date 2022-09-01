Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

