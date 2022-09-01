Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.85.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.5 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$79.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$83.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.78.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

