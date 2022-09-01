Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.