Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.