Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $150,000.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,200,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,008,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.