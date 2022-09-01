Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,749 shares of company stock worth $4,109,105. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 316.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of DFIN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 560,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.90. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
