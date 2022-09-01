Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,749 shares of company stock worth $4,109,105. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 316.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 560,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.90. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

