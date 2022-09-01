Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 420857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.11.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

