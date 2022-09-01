Drep [new] (DREP) Market Capitalization Hits $19.48 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $545,094.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.
Drep [new] Coin Profile
Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.
Drep [new] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.
