Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.16

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.99. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 88,218 shares.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
