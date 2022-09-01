Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.16

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.99. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 88,218 shares.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

