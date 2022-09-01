Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

