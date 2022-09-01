Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 986.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,546,000 after buying an additional 1,031,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DRE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

