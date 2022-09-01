Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 14,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,329,350 shares of company stock valued at $128,730,097 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,165. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

