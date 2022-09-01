Dvision Network (DVI) Price Reaches $0.0649 on Top Exchanges

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and $666,693.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution.Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube”

