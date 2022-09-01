DXC Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 368% compared to the average daily volume of 891 call options.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

DXC Technology Stock Up 4.8 %

DXC Technology Company Profile

NYSE DXC traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.96. 189,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

