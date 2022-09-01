Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $288,432 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 519,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $690.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

