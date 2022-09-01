E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 197,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 8.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300,354 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 51.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 348,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 117,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,169,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,880 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

