Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Announces $0.22 Interim Dividend

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

Insider Activity

In other Eagers Automotive news, insider Sophie Moore purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.25 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of A$424,575.00 ($296,905.59). In other news, insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.84 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,350.00 ($75,769.23). Also, insider Sophie Moore bought 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.25 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of A$424,575.00 ($296,905.59). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 198,400 shares of company stock worth $2,312,858.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

