Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Ebang International Price Performance

EBON traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,297. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

