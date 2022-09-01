Eden Market Capitalization Achieves $364,642.50 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $364,642.50 and $856.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.