Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 2.4%

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 2,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.79.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

