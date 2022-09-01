Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,883 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

Edison International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,312. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.