eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTRW opened at $0.13 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

