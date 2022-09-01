eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EFTRW opened at $0.13 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.