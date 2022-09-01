Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $210.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

