Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $98,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

About Eldorado Gold

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 87,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $975.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

