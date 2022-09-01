Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.40. 100,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.