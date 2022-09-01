Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,743. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

