Emile Z. Chammas Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. 12,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,703. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.