Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.61. 2,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $68,633,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,428,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

