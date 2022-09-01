Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.61. 2,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $68,633,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,428,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

