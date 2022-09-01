Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

ENB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 277,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,042. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

