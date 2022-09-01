Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,969.58

Energo (TSL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $103,969.58 and $6,887.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086573 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

