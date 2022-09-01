Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives $18.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGIY. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Engie from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Engie from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.50 ($15.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of Engie stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.