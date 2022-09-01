Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 10%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 7,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,185,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $3,262,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

