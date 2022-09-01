Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 13,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Trading Down 5.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enovix by 50.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.73.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

