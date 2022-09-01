Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,516,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.