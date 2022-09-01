Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

EGLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 940,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $213.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 330,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

