Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
EGLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 940,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $213.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
