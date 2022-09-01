Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Down 10%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 111,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 129,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

