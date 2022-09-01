Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,639 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,110.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,052.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

