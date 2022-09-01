Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,639 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,110.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,052.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %
Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Further Reading
