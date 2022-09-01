Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Insider Transactions at Envestnet
In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,772,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,580,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the period.
Envestnet Trading Down 2.7 %
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.