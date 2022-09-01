Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPOKY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 1.9 %

EPOKY stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.