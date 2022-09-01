Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.39

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 133508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPOKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Recommended Stories

