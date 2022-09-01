EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.54

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$50.54 and last traded at C$50.61, with a volume of 43777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.69.

EQB Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 9.9099997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

