Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

