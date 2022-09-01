Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

