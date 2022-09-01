Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Decreased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,651 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up about 2.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Equitable worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $773,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $44,231,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after purchasing an additional 575,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 114,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,062. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

